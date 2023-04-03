New York extends budget negotiations

The New York State Capitol building in Albany. Alex Gault/Johnson Newspapers

ALBANY — The state budget for fiscal year 2024 is late, delayed as lawmakers debate a bold housing development program and a proposal to give judges more leeway to set bail in criminal cases.

On Monday, lawmakers passed a 10-day budget extension bill, which will continue current spending plans until April 10.

