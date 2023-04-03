ALBANY — The state budget for fiscal year 2024 is late, delayed as lawmakers debate a bold housing development program and a proposal to give judges more leeway to set bail in criminal cases.
On Monday, lawmakers passed a 10-day budget extension bill, which will continue current spending plans until April 10.
The budget was due to be set by April 1, but late last week the leading legislators in Albany signaled they had not come to a final agreement on the spending package, mostly over issues of policy folded into the budget.
Legislators in Albany had a 4 p.m. deadline Tuesday to pass the budget extender, to allocate enough money to pay nearly 50,000 state employees on time this week.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, who holds a significant amount of negotiating power in the annual budget process, said on Tuesday that she intends to continue pushing on the issues she addressed with her budget proposal released in late February.
That includes a plan to mandate upstate municipalities expand housing stocks by 1% every three years, and municipalities in and around New York City grow their stock by 3% every three years. Local governments that fail to hit these targets would see the state come in and authorize projects rejected by the local zoning and citing authorities, or change their project approval rules to allow for more housing.
The governor’s proposal also includes a move to change the state’s bail laws for a third time since they took effect in 2020. Gov. Hochul wants to remove the requirement that judges set the “least restrictive” measures in place to ensure a defendant returns to court, which would allow judges to set bail in more cases. Democrats have largely rejected the proposal, arguing it won’t address crime rates and violates the spirit of the reformed bail laws.
Lastly, the governor has called for a removal of the regional limit on the number of charter schools in New York City, allowing for more charter schools to open downstate, and allowing the licenses given to the 85 now-closed charters across New York to be reissued to new schools. That faces pushback from teachers unions, progressives and supporters of public schools, who argue that every additional charter school student takes important funding away from the traditional public school system.
“Any budget deal must make progress on these core issues,” Gov. Hochul said in a statement Tuesday. “I have been negotiating in good faith with the legislature, but it is clear there is more work to be done before we reach an agreement.”
The governor then submitted the stopgap funding legislation, which will appropriate $592.5 million for state operations between April 1 and 10.
A majority of the money, $215.5 million, is going to payroll, including pay and benefits for state employees and pay for mentally ill or developmentally disabled staff who work in state-sponsored work programs.
Members of the Senate and Assembly do not get paid until the full budget is passed.
The lack of a final agreement has irked legislators on both sides of the aisle, from the leadership to rank-and-file members.
Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, said he believes it’s important that all legislators vote to pass the stopgap bill as they await the full budget. But, he had very strong criticism of the entire process this year.
“It’s been mired in optics,” he said.
Last week, legislators were kept in Albany through Friday as the budget deadline approached. But by that afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Andrea A. Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, said negotiations were only at “the middle of the middle.”
“Friday was optics,” Mr. Gray said. “They knew. We went into session, we passed one bill. They should have just come out and been candid. This is what creates distrust in government.”
And now, with the budget resolution passed, legislators are leaving the Capitol again after session ended Monday, having returned to the Capitol to vote on a single bill.
“I don’t mind coming back, this is my job, but what matters to me is that we are transparent with the public,” Mr. Gray said.
State Senator Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, said in a video message shared late Monday that he was disappointed the Democrats leading New York’s government couldn’t come to an agreement. He said the one-week extension was an important stop-gap to pay state employees, but he didn’t have high hopes for a budget agreement after April 10.
“I really hope they get their act together,” he said. “I got this inkling though, that when we show up the Monday after Easter there isn’t going to be a budget.”
Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, was similarly critical of the process this year.
“What an embarrassing display of governance today from the Democrats who control power in Albany,” he said in a statement. “It’s like Groundhog Day all over again; Democrats want to spend more of our money, want to force even more progressive and dangerous policies on us, fail to deliver an on-time budget they had months to prepare, all while pretending they’re actually in touch with the real crisis facing New Yorkers; affordability.”
