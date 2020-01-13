PLESSIS — The Alexandria town supervisor suffered minor injuries during an accident that resulted in his truck rolling onto its roof Friday on County Route 3.
State police said Brent H. Sweet, 65, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed into the eastbound lane, left the road and struck an earthen embankment, causing his truck to roll over.
Alexandria Bay ambulance transported Mr. Sweet to River Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Police said Mr. Sweet has not been charged.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.