HEUVELTON — It’s not unusual for kids to ask their parents to buy them something, though Heuvelton’s Nate Mashaw had a unique request three years ago.
Mashaw asked his parents to build him an indoor basketball court.
“I went on Google slides and made a whole presentation about why we should get one,” Mashaw said. “They thought about it quite a bit.”
Mashaw did get his court, which is a half court built outside his house.
He also uses a shooting machine and rebounder and estimates he shoots about 400-500 shots every day.
The work paid off as Mashaw is the Times All-North Northern Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player. He also won Section 10’s prestigious Joe Jukoski Award, which goes to a player who combines basketball excellence with sportsmanship and academics.
Mashaw averaged 21 points, six rebounds and five assists, leading Heuvelton to a perfect 12-0 record in the Northern Athletic Conference West Division and a Section 10 Class D championship.
“He can get anywhere on the court,” Heuvelton coach Josh McAllister said of Mashaw, who is his point guard. “He anticipates well. He can shoot from any angle on the floor and can handle the ball and shoot with both hands. He’s tough to cover because he’s skilled and anticipates well. From 3-point range he can shoot deep, almost (NBA distance). He probably shoots at 40 percent-or-higher clip. He’s deadly. He can shoot off the dribble as well.”
Mashaw’s personal court not only has benefitted him, it also came in handy for his teammates during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they had no access to the school’s gymnasium.
“It was huge,” Mashaw said. “It gave us a chance to get together and do something.”
Mashaw joined the varsity for a full season as a freshman and the Bulldogs went 60-11 during his career.
He is the program’s first player to score more than 1,000 points in a career since former standout Josh Tehonica, who graduated in 1995.
McAllister was a classmate of Tehonica’s and sees some similarities.
“If COVID hadn’t happened Nate would have overtaken (Tehonica) as well,” McAllister said. “(Mashaw) was my student manager in the fifth grade. He’s had so many years of extra basketball in summer. We will miss him.”
Mashaw was not born yet when Tehonica played for the Bulldogs. He grew up watching the girls basketball team win three straight state titles led by Paige McCormick.
“It’s a tight-knit community,” Mashaw said of Heuvelton. “All my friends and family are here and the community really backs you. It’s nice to have that support. Paige McCormick, of course, is the best basketball player to come out of Heuvelton and her sister (Madison) was good. She could shoot the lights out.”
Mashaw was the Bulldogs point guard and McAllister had a lot of trust in his decision-making and leadership.
“He’s a fiery competitor, that’s good and bad,” McAllister said. “Usually he was on the good side of that. He’s a perfectionist. When he was younger he would get frustrated. As time has gone that’s what drives him, too. If he sees something that’s a deficiency, he’ll put time in over the summer to fix it.”
College basketball is the next step for Mashaw, who plans to attend SUNY Fredonia.
“I like the location,” Mashaw said. “It’s within two hours of three big cities. It’s way bigger than being in Heuvelton. It’s pretty modern. I like the campus and buildings. The facilities were awesome. They have a weight room just for varsity sports and the locker room was great. The coaches are awesome.
“My first year will be a big learning year, learning how to play at that pace and how they play. College games are 100 percent all the time and you have to be in shape for that. Also (I’ll) be playing grown men, pretty much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.