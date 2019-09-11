WATERTOWN — The owner of Gander Outdoors, which has a store that occupies a prominent storefront in the Salmon Run Mall, plans to either close, sell, move, or repurpose nearly 30 locations.
Camping World Holdings Inc., which manages about 200 outlets under the Gander Outdoors brand, on Sept. 3 announced its intention to “strategically shift away” from stores that do not offer recreational vehicles, RV service, RV parts and RV accessories. The Watertown store does not offer such RV items.
Company and mall officials did not return requests for comment regarding whether the Watertown outlet would be affected. Signs advertising a 40 percent off sale on all goods except firearms, ammo and generators, as well as other deals, have been posted throughout the Watertown store.
The retailer owns 165 locations that offer RV products and services and 37 that lack them. Of those 37 locations, Camping World Holdings plans to close, sell, move, or repurpose 27, according to a news release. The company, however, plans to incorporate RV products and services into certain stores that do not offer them.
“We believe the sale and/or servicing of recreational vehicles is our core and most important offering and, with the RV and outdoor consumer crossover, we believe there is an opportunity to continue growing our market share and improve our financial performance through the operation of locations with RV sales and/or service and, when feasible, our hunting, fishing and camping products,” wrote Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis in a statement. “We will continue to operate our RV sales and/or service locations under three banners, Camping World, Gander RV and Outdoors and Gander RV.”
Gander Outdoors opened last summer in the storefront its predecessor, Gander Mountain, occupied for years. Camping World purchased the bankrupt Gander Mountain retail chain in 2017.
