As a medical student, Shir Diner has dedicated herself to helping others.

“Medical persons are ambassadors of grace,” Ms. Diner said. “This is our responsibility: to bring pure good will everywhere we go, and never stand by when people need help.”

Ms. Diner, who just began her third year (out of seven) as a student at Ben Gurion University of the Negev, Israel, could not stand by when Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February. Not only as a medical person, but as an individual, an Israeli/Jewish person and a granddaughter to a Holocaust survivor — she could not stand by.

Ms. Diner is leading and developing the Lev Echad medical operations for Ukrainian refugees in Poland. She has organized three missions and is planning the next one.

Ms. Diner responded to a series of emailed questions about her involvement with the program and how it began.

“Millions of refugees crossed the border during the first months of the invasion,” Ms. Diner wrote. “Sometimes, they had to stand in line for a few days, in the freezing winter, under rain, snow and with minimal equipment on them. Many organizations arrived there to help and Lev Echad was one of the first ones to show up and the only one to cross the border to the Ukrainian side, to assist there, around the border and inside the country, in Lviv and Kyiv.”

Ms. Diner joined Lev Echad during that time.

“Together with Dr. Paula Rackoff, an American Jewish physician from New York University Medical Center, and Tomer Dror, Lev Echad CEO, we initiated the first international and medical delegation of Lev Echad, that I took on myself to organize and lead,” Ms. Diner said.

The mission had special importance to Ms. Diner.

“My grandfather was in Ukraine during the Holocaust, hungry, hunted and hated. He survived the inferno, when many of his relatives and other 6 million Jews did not.”

Ms. Diner said the first few hours in Ukraine were not easy for her.

“But I believe that as a nation, we have the duty to help,” she said. “In the same place where our families were murdered, we are showing up, not as victims, but as rescuers, as volunteers. This is the biggest victory we could have — a victory for everyone. Our choices define us, not less than our past, and I wanted to choose the good side of history, to choose compassion.”

For Ms. Diner, who doesn’t treat patients herself, but is an organizer of the missions, the dedication of Lev Echad volunteers like Watertown resident Milly Smith further inspires her.

“The opportunity to make sure people in such a vulnerable situation will receive the most basic needs they deserve, while enabling and accompanying good-hearted, brave, and compassionate people to do actions of grace and to refuse to stand by and to represent the good and the freedom in the world, is filling me with hope and makes me believe in humanity,” Ms. Diner said.

The dedication and compassion of the volunteers becomes apparent when they come face-to-face with patients/refugees, she said.

“In this unique mission, it could work only with people who really care,” Ms. Diner said. “And our volunteers care, with all their heart. This is apparent in their dedication, resourcefulness and in the look in their eyes when they see a patient, giving a medicine, following up the treatment even after the delegation ended, playing with children, or hugging an old woman.”

Another major part of helping the refugees is taking care of their needs also when Lev Echad teams are not there.

“I’m trying to extend and develop this method of providing long-distance medical follow-up to the patients, so they will get the treatment they need and deserve to, and to let them know that we are still standing with them and taking care of their medical needs, even when we are not there physically,” Ms. Diner said.

In addition to medical care, Ms. Diner said her teams administer strength, which has proven to be a powerful elixir in itself.

“When they see us with the orange vests and the Israeli flag on it, they are smiling and thank us,” she said. “When they see doctors, experts, who crossed the world to help them, to look them in the eyes and promise that everything will be OK, even before the practical medical treatment, it gives hope. It’s 50 percent of the treatment.”

That sense of hope is returned to Ms. Diner and other Lev Echad volunteers.

“The opportunity to make sure people in such a vulnerable situation will receive the most basic needs they deserve, while enabling and accompanying good-hearted, brave and compassionate people to do actions of grace and to refuse to stand by and to represent the good and the freedom in the world, is filling me with hope and makes me believe in humanity,” she said. “It makes me proud of my nation — of being a part of a nation that accepts everyone and stands for everyone, for global freedom.”

She added, “It makes me believe that medicine has a lot to give the world. Besides the operation rooms and the medications. It can make an enormous change just by being ambassadors of good will and pure intentions.”