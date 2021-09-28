NORWOOD — American Legion Post 68 will mark its 100th anniversary Saturday.
Legion Commander Elaine A. Saarinen said the chapter was approved for membership in 1919 but did not receive its charter until 1921.
The American Legion itself was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization, making the Norwood chapter one of the pioneer posts.
The celebration begins at 10 a.m. with music from Andy VanDyne and Mike Welch, who will be playing until noon.
There will be more than 30 craft vendors on hand outside and inside the lodge, “mostly outside,” Commander Saarinen said.
There will be a beer truck from Township 7 Brewery at the event, she said, while the Legion will be serving pulled pork sandwiches and cole slaw.
Soda, water and other beverages will be available.
From 1 to 5 p.m. The Shoes will be providing music.
Post 68 has about 125 veteran members along with 50 people in the auxiliary and 65 members of its Sons of the Legion chapter.
A membership table will be set up for anyone who wants to join the organization in any capacity.
The Legion is located in the old paper mill building at 10 Maple St. but has been in a variety of locations around the village in its 100-year history, Commander Saarinen said.
While the Legion was closed for three months at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, it has come back strong, Commander Saarinen said.
“Due to the dedication and loyalty of our members,” she said. “We need to thank them for that.”
Post 68 is planning an outdoor kids Halloween event on Oct. 24, when children will be able to pick up Halloween gift bags.
A kids Christmas party is in the works but plans are tentative due to COVID-19 cases, Commander Saarinen said.
