Passengers disembark an Amtrak train in Hudson. This line between New York City and Montreal previously included stops in the Adirondack region. Watertown Daily Times

Just three months after reopening the Adirondack train line from New York City to Montreal, Amtrak is suspending the service’s north country stops, terminating the line in Albany.

In an announcement on Monday from the U.S. national passenger rail company, Amtrak said the Canadian national rail carrier has implemented reduced speed regulations around Montreal due to a heat and warping rails, and their trains numbered 68 and 69 will not be able to travel in the country until further notice.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.