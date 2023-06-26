Just three months after reopening the Adirondack train line from New York City to Montreal, Amtrak is suspending the service’s north country stops, terminating the line in Albany.
In an announcement on Monday from the U.S. national passenger rail company, Amtrak said the Canadian national rail carrier has implemented reduced speed regulations around Montreal due to a heat and warping rails, and their trains numbered 68 and 69 will not be able to travel in the country until further notice.
The Adirondack line is the only passenger rail line to visit the north country stops north of Fort Edward/Glens Falls station to Plattsburgh, and those stations will not see any train service until the Adirondack Line returns to Montreal. The Adirondack line has been canceled effective immediately, with Monday’s being the final trains to run north of Albany.
The line was entirely canceled for about three years during the COVID-19 pandemic, even after cross-border traffic resumed unimpeded in 2022. North country legislators including Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro and Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, advocated strongly for Amtrak to resume the service and lauded the company’s decision to restart service on April 3 of this year.
In a statement sent shortly after the announcement of the service suspension, Assemblyman Jones said he felt this was a major step backward for cross-border travel.
“We were just getting back to normalcy at our borders and now it feels like we are moving backwards,” he said. “This rail line is not just important for cross border traffic, but for locals as well, especially the many college students who utilize their services throughout the academic year.”
The Assemblyman said he will continue to work with local, state and federal leadership on a way to bring the Adirondack line back to northern New York.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.