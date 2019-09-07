The 15th annual Ride for Ryan J. LaBarge on Saturday attracted more than 500 participants on 285 machines. Funds raised go to a $3,000 memorial scholarship for a Copenhagen High School senior who emulates the qualities of the late Mr. LaBarge — lover of the outdoors, sports minded, kindness and a good work ethic. According to organizers, the family-friendly ride generates about $13,000 annually. This year funds raised will be matched by an anonymous donor. LaBarge was killed on Jan. 2, 2005 in a farming accident in the town of Champion. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Annual Ride for Ryan remembers a role model
