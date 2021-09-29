Upstate man arrested for alleged role in Capitol riot

Supporters of Donald Trump clash with the U.S. Capitol police during a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

SYRACUSE — FBI in Albany have arrested another upstate man for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Richard Watrous, of Cortland, was arrested by the FBI for his alleged role in the riots.

“FBI Albany will continue to work with our colleagues at the Washington Field Office and the United States Attorney’s Office to ensure those who chose to break the law that day are held accountable,” an FBI statement reads.

