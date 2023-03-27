Anticipation builds over possible Trump indictment

Protesters of Donald Trump are pictured Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Lower Manhattan. (Shawn Inglima/New York Daily News/TNS)

 Shawn Inglima

NEW YORK — The Manhattan grand jury hearing about former President Donald Trump’s “hush money” payment to porn star Stormy Daniels returned to court Monday, a law enforcement source told the Daily News.

The grand jury, which usually starts the day at 2 p.m., was in the building by 1 p.m., the source said. It was unclear whether prosecutors intended to call more witnesses or ask the panel to vote on an indictment against Trump.

