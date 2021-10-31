A federal appellate court on Friday sided with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration and stayed a lower court’s ruling that temporarily allowed health care workers to claim a religious exemption to get around a requirement that they must have a COVID-19 vaccine.
The decision by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a ruling by a district court judge in the Northern District of New York on Sept. 30.
Shortly after taking office in mid-August, Hochul directed the New York State Department of Health to issue a mandate to all health care institutions in the state, including hospitals, nursing homes and individual doctors’ offices, forcing all employees to get vaccinated. A group calling itself We the Patriots USA Inc. sued the DOH and a district court judge agreed, granting them a preliminary injunction that enabled workers to claim religious reasons for not getting vaccinated while still keeping their jobs.
Several of Western New York’s largest health care providers put workers claiming a religious exemption on leave pending a final ruling. Other providers said the vaccine mandate only increased the severity of existing staffing shortages.
The Second Circuit remanded the case back to the district court for a full hearing.
“On Day One, I pledged as Governor to battle this pandemic and take bold action to protect the health of all New Yorkers,” Hochul said in a statement. “I commend the Second Circuit’s findings affirming our first-in-the-nation vaccine mandate, and I will continue to do everything in my power to keep New Yorkers safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.