A large swath of Earth’s oceans changed color over the past 20 years -- and human activity is suspected to have caused it, a new study reports.
That deep blue color depicted so richly in postcards is disappearing, particularly in the tropics.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
A large swath of Earth’s oceans changed color over the past 20 years -- and human activity is suspected to have caused it, a new study reports.
That deep blue color depicted so richly in postcards is disappearing, particularly in the tropics.
“On the whole, low-latitude oceans have become greener in the past 20 years,” according to the report published in Nature.com.
The discovery has confirmed what study coauthor Stephanie Dutkiewicz has long feared.
“I’ve been running simulations that have been telling me for years that these changes in ocean color are going to happen,” she said in a news release from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “To actually see it happening for real is not surprising, but frightening. And these changes are consistent with man-induced changes to our climate.”
The color shift was discovered as researchers poured over two decades’ worth of satellite data. They eventually concluded 56% of ocean’s surface was greener than it was before the turn of the century.
The shift in color will impact “marine food webs,” the team concluded. However, the report did not specify a broader impact on humans.
Climate change may be driving the shift, scientists suspect. However, the trend does not appear to be associated with rising sea surface temperatures, the study concluded.
“We don’t know what is causing the trend. It could be dissolved organic material, changes in the type and quantity of phytoplankton...all these aspects can affect ocean color,” study coauthor Emmanuel Boss told EOS Science News.
“We’re hoping more colleagues will try and find what has been causing these changes.”
Tribune Wire
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.