OSWEGO — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been granted the authority and preliminary funding to study the feasibility of deepening the federal channel of the Port of Oswego’s harbor, according to U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and Rep. John Katko.
The study, under Section 107 of the 1960 River and Harbor Act, is expected to begin in early 2020.
The object of this first “federal interest determination” phase is “to see if we have a good argument to be made that improving Oswego harbor would be in the federal interest with respect to the cost and the economic benefits associated with such an improvement,” according to David Schulenberg, chief of the Planning Branch for the Buffalo District of the Army Corps of Engineers.
“The controlling depth in the Great Lakes, and in Oswego harbor in particular, is 27 feet,” Schulenberg said, “which is the deepest the Welland Canal goes and the St. Lawrence Seaway. So, that’s basically as deep as any harbor in the Great Lakes could be, and it’s also the current depth of part of Oswego harbor, the lake approach channel. Various other parts are 25 feet or 21 or 24.
“For practical navigation purposes,” he continued, “27 feet is as deep as anything that I’m aware of anywhere on the Great Lakes.”
That depth “is sufficient to handle any vessel that is moving in and among the Great Lakes.”
The question and point of their feasibility study, said Schulenberg, is “Is there an economic argument to be made” to deepen other parts of the harbor to 27 feet?
“We need to look at the details of Oswego harbor, talk with the Port Authority and the various businesses that use the harbor and move vessels in and out, and understand how they use the harbor now, the depths they rely on now and how the businesses that use Oswego harbor, and the harbor overall, would benefit from deepening in one or more sections of the harbor,” said Schulenberg. “We would look at, of course, the costs of deepening the harbor, which typically we’re talking about several to many millions of dollars, and the economic benefits that would be accrued to the local area, the region, and the national economy by making such an investment.
“We’ll also look at the technical feasibility of making those changes and the environmental compliance issues that go along with them.”
This first phase should only take a few months. “We’ll have that done in the spring or summer. From there, we would potentially move to a cost-shared feasibility study, which is usually two or three years with efficient federal and non-federal funding, and after that would be a design phase and a construction phase.”
According to Schulenberg, “the maximum federal participation in a project like this is $10 million.”
The shallowest present depth within Oswego’s federal navigation channel is 21 feet along the outer west breakwater and some of the channel along the Oswego River, according to Schulenberg.
“The authorized depths can in some cases vary from the actual depths that you experience on a day-to-day basis,” he noted. “The actual depths reflect, of course, changing water levels. The water levels have been high, which pose many challenges along the shore and the harbor, but also do provide additional depth within the harbor.”
The Port of Oswego has in its harbor the “Master” water level gauge for all of Lake Ontario. It is the zero reference for the lakes chart datum and all gauges, US and Canadian on the lake were zeroed to it at the onset of the International Great Lakes Datum (IGLD) presently IGLD (1985). This gauge station at the Oswego Port transmits, near real time, every six minutes, the meteorological data and water level elevation above Chart Datum (LWD). All water level readings when reported as “Above” LWD provide the extra amount of water allowing deeper draft vessels into the port.
Basically, Schulenberg said, this feasibility study will be considering whether “there are any missed opportunities by the existing depth and configuration of the harbor that a deepening project or another modification project to the harbor could benefit?”
Port of Oswego Executive Director William Scriber is sure there are.
“Right now, we’re at Seaway depth, but as larger ships come in, they always want a margin of safety below the keel. Our proposal’s very simple, because a lot of the bigger ports have a safety margin, we’re looking for a depth around possibly 29-30 feet so that we can go ahead and load max load on them and take them out. We’re the first deep-water port on the lake, but deep-water isn’t deep-water anymore. We have to have it deeper because companies, when they spend the money to bring a ship into port, they want to come out of the port with a full load. So, that’s what we’re looking for.”
Presently, some ships leave the Port with somewhat less than a full load because they need that extra depth, that margin of safety, that Oswego’s Port does not have, according to Scriber.
With a deeper federal channel, Scriber said, “we can attract additional shipping lines because of the deeper draft, and the present ships can carry more cargo, and we can export more cargo out of the Port because of the additional water depth of the federal channel. We’ll be able to increase the number and volume of the ships coming in, which means more jobs, more product, and more exports.”
The same ships that have been coming to the Port will still come. They’ll just leave fuller. Other ships that previously did not use the Port of Oswego will start to come in, said Scriber, “because of the amount of load they can take out. Now they’ll see the depth being deeper than any other port in the area on this lake, they’ll view us as a better opportunity to come and use the Port because now we’ll have a greater depth harbor than most of the other harbors in our area.”
This will put Oswego’s Port right up with Canada’s.
Canada “spends a lot of money on their ports,” said Scriber, and has deeper harbors than Oswego’s present harbor.
“The federal channel off our piers is what we’re looking to deepen,” said Scriber, “not the west side, but just the east side dock. We’ve got 26-27 feet of water there now, so we don’t consider this to be a major harbor deepening like other ports. This should be relatively quick. I honestly think it’ll probably be two to three months they’d be on site to do it.”
At the end of the Army Corps of Engineers’ first phase feasibility study, Scriber said, “I would suspect, seeing we are the only port on Lake Ontario in New York state, and we do have a large business going on, that they (the Army Corps of Engineers) would vote in favor, or recommend, harbor deepening.”
According to Scriber, the federal government will pay for 75% of the project. The Port will pay for the remaining 25%.
The Port of Oswego handles more than a million tons a year of commodities including aluminum ingots, recycled material magnesium scrap, steel, corn, soybeans, wheat fertilizer, citrus pulp, oats, salt, windmill components, nuclear power components, cement, and petroleum products.
“We had a study done by the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation that in 2017 alone,” said Scriber, “we input in the local economy almost $27 million and had direct and indirect employment of 209 people.”
And 2017, he said, “was a down year for us.”
As an ice free port, the Port of Oswego, New York state’s only port on Lake Ontario, can receive vessel traffic 12 months out of the year, with deep draft vessels arriving from the north shore of Lake Ontario even when the St. Lawrence Seaway is closed to navigation.
The Port is open 24 hours a day, seven-days a week to accommodate vessels from all ports on the Great Lakes and around the world. The port entrance depth is 27 feet, a width of 750 feet, a turning basin of 115 acres and it has no restrictions on beam length for ships entering the harbor. The port hosts a U.S. Customs service office to facilitate the movement of legitimate international cargo by rail, truck and water.
