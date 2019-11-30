SYRACUSE- Syracuse police have arrested a 21-year-old man believed to have shot another man at Destiny USA in the midst of Black Friday shoppers.
In a press conference Saturday morning, police said that due to evidence from video surveillance, Kyree Truax had been arrested and charged with second-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and first-degree reckless endangerment following the incident.
According to Syracuse Police Chief Kenton T. Buckner, the emergency call went out at approximately 7:07 p.m. about shots fired in the food court, with police on the scene shortly after. Mr. Truax managed to flee the mall, but was described to police by shoppers who had witnessed the incident, which eventually led to him being found close by a tree lighting ceremony in Clinton Square following a collision of the vehicle he was operating with a city bus.
“I think we have shown through our behavior that we can do an effective job of addressing these kinds of issues,” Chief Buckner said during the press conference. “I think it’s impossible to predict everything, but given our response to what occurred yesterday, I think that we’ve shown that we’re more than prepared to address these kinds of issues.”
According to chief Buckner, this is not believed to have been a random act, and the victim, who he described as appearing to also be in his 20s, was taken to Upstate Medical with non-life threatening injuries to his leg.
