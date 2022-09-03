Photographers gather at dawn on launch day for Artemis I at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on Saturday. The flame, at far right, indicates fueling had begun on the heavy-lift rocket before the launch was scrubbed. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a second postponement, several Artemis spectators were understandably disappointed but said they supported NASA’s decision regardless of how far they may have traveled.

David West, 52, and Janna West, 44, both of Atlanta, made the trip south Friday evening and were among the many at Jetty Park in Cape Canaveral to learn NASA scrubbed its second attempt at launching the 322-foot-tall Artemis I rocket, which would lay the groundwork for the space agency’s plans to return humans to the moon.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.