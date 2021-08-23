LOWVILLE — When the state indicated last week that COVID-19 vaccinations would be mandated for hospital and nursing home employees, Lewis County Health System leadership decided to share that information with employees sooner rather than later. Some of those employees are already pushing back.
Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer sent the state Department of Health’s vaccine mandate order to the management team and an email about the order and its details to the rest of the staff on Friday afternoon, inviting all staff members to stop by the Human Resources Department to look at the entire order.
“We got that order and I basically helped communicate it to the workforce, bringing them up to speed, because you can’t mandate something like a vaccination without (letting people) digest the information,” Mr. Cayer said in an interview on Monday. “In communication, I shared the order and talked about the medical and religious exemptions.”
The vaccine mandate, signed by Commissioner of Health Dr. Howard A. Zucker, requires COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone who is “employed or affiliated... paid or unpaid... employees, members of the medical and nursing staff, contract staff, students and volunteers” at hospitals or nursing homes who could transmit COVID-19, if they have the virus, to patients, other staff members and residents through the activities their role requires them to do.
On Monday, an expanded order added employees of diagnostic and treatment centers, adult care facilities, home care agencies and hospice programs to the list of health care workers who are required to be vaccinated for COVID-19, however members of this group have until Oct. 7 to secure their first shots.
Hospital and nursing home staff must have their first shots by Sept. 27.
People who do not comply, according to the mandate, will lose their jobs. The reason for making vaccinations mandatory is to stop the spread of COVID-19 to patients and residents going to facilities for care and support, especially with the delta variant, which is “twice as transmittable,” according to the document.
Already, there has been resistance by hospital staff members.
Some raged on social media while others approached local television media to speak out against the state telling them what to put in their bodies. One person who was working in clinical services at the Lewis County facility resigned directly because of the mandate on Monday.
According to Mr. Cayer, despite trying to open a discussion with the email he sent to staff, no one has reached out internally to discuss options and express their concerns.
“What I’m hearing from individuals through individuals is that it’s a matter of principal. Through the entire pandemic, we worked not to judge if people were vaccinated or not, but rather, encourage, make it available (and) provide education. With all of that we’ve been able to achieve a 66 percent vaccination rate,” Mr. Cayer said. “We haven’t hit the 80 percent threshold, but with positive engagement, I’m proud we’ve hit 66 percent.”
The state allowed vaccination exemptions in the order for two reasons: medical and religious.
For a medical exemption to be acceptable, the health condition must be certified by a physician or a nurse practitioner as one that, combined with the vaccine, is likely to harm the person’s health.
The religious exemption must be given to anyone who “holds a genuine and sincere religious belief contrary to the practice of immunization.”
“The Department of Health is not providing the criteria (for the exemptions). They are expecting each individual health system to supply the criteria,” Mr. Cayer said.
While crafting guidelines for the medical exemptions will be driven by scientific data, finding a way to codify what is a “genuine and sincere” religious belief is much more challenging.
Mr. Cayer and his team worked today on what he believes will be the last draft of that criteria with the hope of having it completed by Friday so that forms can be completed by those requesting exemptions.
People who are released from the vaccination requirement will be tested weekly for the virus and wear masks at all times, Mr. Cayer said. The type of work and engagement with patients and residents for each person will decide the type of mask that will be worn.
“When you mandate adults to do something, it just creates a personal philosophy challenge just simply by mandating, so now we have to do that while still respecting different points of view,” Mr. Cayer said. “Hopefully, the lion’s share of those who are not vaccinated will choose to be vaccinated. We’ll do whatever we can to support that.”
Concern over the potential for a loss of what could be a catastrophic number of staff members, in a context in which numbers are already strained, have led the health system team to begin to make contingency plans in case that worst-case-scenario happens.
“One of the things we are doing as part of our planning is to reach out to each individual so we can gauge what it is they’re thinking and feeling at this point so we’re not waiting until the last minute to figure out if someone is going to be vaccinated,” the CEO said.
The health system is also in the process of clarifying which departments could be hit the hardest by the mandate because they have the most unvaccinated staff members, calculating what reassignments might be possible to support those departments.
Ultimately, the health system will reach out for the first time since the pandemic began to the Department of Health’s Surge and Flex Operation Center for Staffing Issues.
Mr. Cayer registered to participate in the public hearing on the vaccination mandate order to be held Sept. 2.
“If my registration is chosen it will give me an opportunity to reflect the hardship that this would pose,” Mr. Cayer said. “It really is about continuing to staff our service lines, which I’m very concerned about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.