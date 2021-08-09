CAPE VINCENT — As the Canadian border reopened for some Americans on Monday, restrictions barring boaters from the Canadian-controlled side of the St. Lawrence River were lifted as well. Since the border was first closed in March 2020, U.S. boaters who crossed into Canadian waters in the river were at risk of being fined and having their vessel confiscated by the Canadian Border Services Agency.
The CBSA announced Aug. 6 that recreational boaters who cross into Canadian waterways without landing, anchoring or making contact with other vessels may do so without being stopped by border agents or required to submit vaccination and testing documents.
Even with that announcement, boaters in the 1000 Islands say they’re playing things safe and don’t plan on crossing the border intentionally for a while yet. Captain Glenn van Hoesen, professional angler and the owner of the fishing charter 1000 Islands Smallmouth Adventures said he and many of the other bass fishing guides he knows aren’t yet confident about going into Canadian waters.
“It’s definitely good news,” he said. “But I’m still not sure they won’t stop us just to check. We’ve made it this long, might as well wait until next year to hit things full-speed.”
For the owners of Horne’s Ferry, which carries passengers and their vehicles across the river from Cape Vincent to a Canadian port on Wolfe Island, Monday was just another in a long line of days without business.
George Horne, owner of the ferry, said he can’t run the ferry without the American side of the border open as well. The Biden administration recently announced they will not accept non-essential Canadian travelers until at least Aug. 21, although extensions are possible.
The ferry hasn’t carried anyone across the river since the end of the 2019 season. Mr. Horne said it’s getting difficult to pay the business’s bills after two years without a single customer.
He said many people have called to ask if he’s running trips across to the southern side of Wolfe Island, but the answer remains the same as it’s been since March 2020 — no.
“If everyone who called took a trip, I’d have a full day of travelers,” Mr. Horne said.
Staff at Uncle Sam’s Boat Tours in Alexandria Bay said the company’s tour routes are currently sticking to the U.S. side of the water, but management is discussing potentially changing those routes.
