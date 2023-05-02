ALBANY — In Albany, votes on the state budget’s most important bill often occur in the middle of that night, after most New Yorkers have gone to sleep.
That did not occur this year. The most complex, politically sensitive state budget bill — known in the State Capitol as the “Big Ugly” — was debated through the afternoon on Tuesday in both the Senate and Assembly. In broad daylight, debates were had over emotionally charged changes to the state’s bail law, the transition away from fossil fuels for heating buildings and more.
The $229 billion state budget deal was approved by state lawmakers late Tuesday night, more than a month after the deadline for Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul and the legislature to finalize the state’s spending plan.
“It’s daylight — and we’re actually debating the Big Ugly,” remarked Republican Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh, noting that the debate over Albany’s most controversial budget bill often took place around 2 a.m.
In other respects, the process was shrouded in typical darkness. The bill was introduced on Monday night around 8 p.m., and Hochul had to issue a special message allowing it to be voted upon by Tuesday, bypassing the normal three-day bill aging requirement. Still, the daylight debate was progress.
Not that voting on budget bills as a whole would wrap up in daylight. Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie said Tuesday morning that he expected voting on a slew of budget bills in his chamber to go late. While marathon voting and debate sessions went long into the evening, both houses wrapped up their votes before midnight.
In impassioned speeches on the Senate and Assembly floor, there was plenty of frustration aimed at Hochul about a month-late budget, the process and its content, both from Republicans and Democrats to Hochul’s political left.
In the Senate, Republicans in the legislative minority grilled Democrats about aspects of the budget related to energy and changes to the state’s 2019 bail law, which Republicans felt did not go far enough.
At one point, Republican Sen. George Borrello of Sunset Bay took the floor to question Democratic Sen. Tim Kennedy over a late-budget addition that emerged in final form on Monday night, terminating the entire board of the Western New York Off Track Betting Corp. and upended its voting rules.
Some of the harshest rhetoric came toward Hochul from liberal members of Hochul’s Democratic Party, angered by her insistence that the state’s 2019 bail reform law be amended to clarify judges’ discretion to set bail, an insistence that contributed heavily to the month-long delay.
“We have spent weeks and weeks playing political games over a handful of words,” charged Brooklyn Assemblywoman Phara Souffrant Forrest.
Brooklyn Assemblywoman Latrice Walker, a Democrat, just endured a several-week hunger strike, a protest to the rollback to the bail law that Hochul sought.
On the Assembly floor, Walker said that when she sought public office, she had pledged to do four things: Advocate, agitate, legislate — and litigate.
Since the first three didn’t work, Walker said, “I am left with no other choice. I will see you in court,” suggesting that the amended bail law will face a legal challenge.
Despite the opposition from some in Hochul’s own party, the bill passed the Democrat-dominated Assembly 92-57.
Not everyone was in a dour mood: When it was his turn to speak, Bronx Assemblyman Michael Benedetto was downright giddy about a $3 billion increase in state education spending.
“This is my 19th budget in this chamber,” he said. “It is the best education budget in the history of the state of New York. For four hours, I listen to the debate on this floor. God, you would never know it. The children of the state of New York, the parents in the state of New York, should be jumping with joy for what we have done.
“Why isn’t everybody jumping up and yelling: ‘Congratulations? ‘” he added.
Near 10 p.m., lawmakers were getting ready to get on to other priorities.
“I vote aye,” said Bronx State Sen. Jamaal Bailey. “I’m going to go watch the Knicks.”
As Bailey was set to depart, Bronx State Sen. Gustavo Rivera updated the Senate with an important notice: The Knicks were winning by three.
