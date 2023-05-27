Bye-bye, New York. Hello, Fayetteville.

College graduates and more affluent residents are fleeing high-cost cities like New York and San Francisco, according to a recent New York Times article. Of course, major coastal cities have been pricing out the working class for a long time, but that’s picked up pace in recent years.

Lower-cost, large metros are benefiting from the migration — also a trend that’s been happening for a while. But a new twist we saw begin during the pandemic is that people are choosing to move to midsize and smaller places, as well; metros with fewer than 1 million people.

