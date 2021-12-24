WATERTOWN — Terry Curtis, a retired firefighter of more than 25 years, has been falling at home a little more these days as his health issues persist, which is why he looked out his house this week and saw city firefighters building a ramp to his front door.
Mr. Curtis has lived in Watertown since the day he was born. He’s 79 years old now, and his spinal stenosis has caused him to fall more frequently, and have trouble getting in and out of his house.
When he falls, he usually calls the Watertown City Fire Department, where he worked for a quarter century. He calls the station directly and not 911, and firefighters come and help him up.
But after one of his recent falls, he called the department and the firefighters were out on a fire call, which is what the firefighters worried would happen.
Firefighters got to his house and helped him up after he waited quite a while, and that’s when they decided to do something. Pete Rose, a city firefighter and president of the Watertown Firefighter Benevolent Association, said he went to Mr. Curtis’ wife and asked if a ramp to their front door would be helpful. She said yes, and they began looking.
They found a used ramp in good condition for just over $1,000 in Pulaski. They got a few more parts and spent Tuesday morning installing it at his house.
“It’s called a brotherhood for a reason,” Mr. Rose said. “I know a lot of people laugh about it and pick on us, but there is truly that culture here.”
That culture means they don’t ask fellow firefighters if they need help. They don’t wait to be asked. They just go help them and don’t take no for an answer.
“There are no words for all they did,” said Mr. Curtis’ son, Terry Curtis Jr. “That’s the ultimate gift to somebody, especially when you don’t even know it’s coming. My brothers and I were talking about how we can try to help that and then it’s there. It’s like a Christmas miracle.”
He said he and his family are forever indebted to the department.
“At that point, it was like, ‘God I wish I was a firefighter,’” he said, “so I could have helped that day — whether it was for my dad or for some other person.”
Mr. Curtis’ wife, Barbara, said they couldn’t imagine them doing anything nicer than that.
“It’s working great,” she said. “He hasn’t fallen since.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.