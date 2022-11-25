Western New York calls for more aid to keep up with storm recovery

Heather Ahmed digs out after an intense lake-effect snowstorm impacted the area last weekend in Hamburg. In Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs, the snowstorm resulted in nearly 7 feet of accumulation. John Normile/Getty Images/TNS

Nearly a week after an extreme, early winter storm blasted the region with record amounts of snowfall, the cleanup is nearing completion, but the need for federal funds to assist the hardest hit areas persists.

New York has begun pulling back the resources it provided to the region in the massive effort to clear and open up impassable roadways, some at one point cluttered with abandoned vehicles left during the worst of the storm. Motorists were left stranded as travel bans and advisories put the brakes on driving.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.