SUNY Potsdam’s Satterlee Hall. Gov. Kathy Hochul is investigating whether state college dorms could be used to house migrants. Watertown Daily Times

 JASON HUNTER

ALBANY — As New York struggles to house the tens of thousands of immigrants and asylum seekers being bussed to New York City from the southern border, Governor Kathleen C. Hochul has said she is weighing the possibility of using the numerous SUNY campus dorms for temporary relief.

In an interview with Spectrum News’s Kevin Frey on Wednesday, Gov. Hochul said she has asked all agencies of the state government to provide ideas on solutions, and SUNY representatives were included.

