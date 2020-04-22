As workers face risks, employers seek liability limits

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and conservative groups are lobbying lawmakers to give companies legal immunity if front-line workers believe they got sick on the job, or if families say their loved one died after catching COVID-19 at work.
Lawsuits from workers who were exposed to COVID-19 are “perhaps the largest area of concern for the overall business community” ahead of the economy reopening, a chamber memo to its members this week states.
The powerful lobby argues the sheer number of lawsuits could overwhelm businesses.
Businesses say they keep their workplaces safe, but the memo indicates that major corporations privately acknowledge that many so-called essential employees will get sick or die.
Conservative groups including Americans for Prosperity, the nonprofit founded with funding from businessmen Charles and David Koch, made a similar appeal to members of Congress in a letter this week.
“Vital industries that support our economy could suffer catastrophic bankruptcies,” the groups wrote.
The recommendation came as the White House was preparing its advisory plan to reopen businesses.
It also comes amid a climbing death toll of low-wage workers from across the country, including grocery store clerks and meat processing plant employees. In the last week, employees at the country’s two largest employers — Walmart Inc. and Amazon — have died.
Walmart already faces a wrongful death lawsuit in Chicago, where two associates who worked at the same store died.
Employees say they are increasingly fearful of catching the deadly virus at work. They say not enough is being done to protect them.
“We’re ‘essential,’ which means sacrificial,” said Jennifer Suggs, a Walmart associate in Hartsville, S.C. “Upper management, Walmart, they’re making their money. They do not care about us.”
Suggs said her store allowed for a surge in foot traffic as demand for groceries and other goods increased since the crisis began, making it impossible to maintain a six-foot distance from customers. She said masks and hand sanitizer are not available.
“I have no protection. All I have is a stupid blue vest,” she said. “I never signed up for this. I didn’t sign up to be a hero. I did not sign up to put my health on the line every day. I never joined the Army or freaking military. Now everyday I’m faced with this pandemic and I could die.”
Walmart spokesman Charles Crowson said Walmart began restricting the number of people in its stores April 4. But that policy wasn’t uniform across its more than 4,000 stores for at least a week.
He said the company on April 10 began offering associates masks and gloves upon their request and conducting temperature screenings. It’s not clear if those occur at all its stores.
Risks
The Trump administration recently eased safety regulations across agencies for essential employees, referred to by the White House as “critical infrastructure” workers.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced last week that it would not require corporations to report the number of COVID-19 cases among employees.
And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week issued new guidance stating that essential workers who say they were exposed to the virus can be required to work as long as they show no symptoms.
The chamber argues companies should not face lawsuits so long as they follow CDC guidance and state and local health department guidance — which usually mirrors the CDC’s — and if the company wasn’t grossly negligent. They argue companies should be indemnified regardless of whether the CDC guidance was strong enough to prevent employees from getting sick.
“I do think if the companies are following CDC guidance, and that’s the government’s official policy, that’s not something they should be liable for. They can’t be at fault for following what the premier public health agency is recommending,” said Amesh A. Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior scholar with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.
But it concerns some epidemiologists, who cite emerging evidence that asymptomatic people or people with mild symptoms could be important “silent carriers.”
“When this is all over we’ll see disproportionate deaths in those professions that can’t stay home,” said Gregg Gonsalves, a Yale School of Medicine epidemiologist. “The reason we’re social distancing is to cut our social networks and our professional networks. But it’s very difficult to maintain a distance at a dense Amazon warehouse or your stop-and-shop grocery store.”
Limited rights
Legal recourse for workers who get sick on the job is already very limited, labor experts say.
“As a general rule, employees are precluded from suing their employer for a work-related illness,” said David Michaels, an epidemiologist and professor in the George Washington University Department of Environmental and Occupational Health.
Instead, workers can seek workers’ compensation, which is an “exclusive remedy” that precludes litigation in most cases, Michaels said.
Still, Michaels said the chamber’s recommendation could let employers off the hook for unsafe working conditions and is “short-sighted.”
Democrats in Congress have pushed for OSHA to issue enforceable regulations in the form of an “emergency temporary standard,” which would spell out the measures workplaces have to take to protect employees from contracting COVID-19.
“I don’t think we should be providing companies blanket safe harbors given that many current businesses, which are currently operational, haven’t done enough to safeguard their workers,” said Rep. Ro Khanna, who unveiled draft legislation this week for a “bill of rights” for essential workers that includes stronger OSHA rules.
OSHA enforcement wouldn’t provide any legal remedy for the workers who could get sick right now.
“It sounds cold, but that’s not OSHA’s problem,” said a House Education and Labor Committee Democratic aide.
