ADAMS — More than one million children have ventured from New York City to smaller communities in the Northeast through The Fresh Air Fund. One has found her home away from home in Jefferson County.
Gionna Ford, 14, hails from Manhattan, specifically East Harlem, also known to many as Spanish Harlem.
“I love the hood, it brings out my culture,” she said. “Everyone is so calm up here, there’s a big difference.”
This is the third year Gionna has visited the county with host family Elsie M. and Joseph J. Mullin of Adams. “I came two years and then visited other areas but wanted to come back,” said Gionna. “The family is really cool. We had S’mores, they have a basement where you can watch movies, you can sleep in.”
Although six years had passed since their last visit, a certain four-legged friend was happy to be reunited.
“I was so happy to see their dog again, she sniffed me like she remembered me,” she said.
Gionna said she was excited to take part in the Adams Cheddar Cheese Festival and watch a parade.
“They threw candy, I left with a whole bag full,” she said. “I got to hold a snake and lizard, too.”
Baking muffins and making strawberry jam are also on the list of favorite things to do during her stays in the north country.
“We made muffins bigger than my hand and I brought some home for my sister and mom,” she said. “They ate all the muffins.”
While Gionna enjoys bringing her experiences and memories home, she also enjoys sharing her culture and interests with the Mullin family. “I like to rap for them,” she said. “I showed Elsie the music I listen to and my friends listen to ... I don’t use bad words in my raps.”
She aspires to become famous for her many talents and interests.
“When I present my raps to my friends, school, family, they are like, ‘go Gi-Gi,’ and one of my teachers even gave me a rap book because they know I like it so much,” said Gionna.
The rising artist stated she would never forget the people and places that made her summers so special.
Children are eligible to participate in The Fresh Air Fund’s free programs based on financial need and are registered by social service and community organizations in all five boroughs of New York City.
Families interested in hosting youth, or donating to the program, can obtain more information at www.freshair.org.
