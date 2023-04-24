ALBANY — New York is set to have its Assembly district maps redrawn again, but there aren’t many changes planned for most communities.
On Monday, the Assembly overwhelmingly approved the new district maps 132-13.
The Independent Redistricting Commission, which is tasked with drawing all of New York’s legislative maps under a 2014 constitutional amendment, was ordered last year by the state courts to redraw the Assembly district maps for the 2024 election.
That process concluded late last week, and the maps are now under consideration in the legislature, which took up the redistricting legislation Monday in preparation for a vote this week.
Across much of the state, many of the districts would remain largely the same to those passed in 2021, which are the current districts in place as drawn by the legislature and governor.
In the north country, the IRC initially called for a drastic redrawing that would have combined Watertown and Lowville into one district, ended the River District and combined St. Lawrence County into another large district including Malone in Franklin County.
But in the maps agreed upon by the Assembly on Monday, only a handful of districts statewide saw significant changes, and none were in the north country. The 116th District, known as the “River District” remains largely the same, only extended to include Madrid.
The 117th Assembly District saw no changes, and neither did the 115th District, which covers Franklin County out to the Vermont border.
The 120th Assembly District, covering southern Jefferson County to the town of Adams and all of Oswego County remains identical to its current design.
In the Capital Region, no significant changes were made, only the elimination of the 110th’s current layout that covers Westchester to Syracuse.
In Western New York, the lines were largely kept the same, with some communities around the edges of Genesee County added or removed. All of Orleans County remains within the 139th District.
The district also extends eastward to include Scottsville in the latest drafts, and loses Akron and its surrounding communities.
This marks the first time the IRC was able to successfully submit its own maps to the legislature. In 2021, the commission’s Republican and Democratic members were unable to agree and submitted two vastly different maps for Assembly, state Senate and U.S. Congress.
The bill still needs approval in the Senate, which is unlikely to reject it considering the support it saw in the Assembly, and the signature of the governor. Once signed into law, the new maps will take effect Jan. 1 2025, and the upcoming round of elections will involve the new district lines.
Already, one candidate has declared an intent to run for Assembly in 2024, in the 117th District currently represented by Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush. Lonny Koons, a former congressional candidate who withdrew from an attempt to primary Rep. Elise M. Stefanik in 2022 over claims of forged signatures on his designating petitions, declared on Saturday an intent to run against Mr. Blankenbush.
With the IRC proving it can generate maps that the legislature will approve, the chances the courts will rule that it must redraw congressional maps have gone up significantly. A ruling on that issue is expected from the state Court of Appeals in the coming weeks.
