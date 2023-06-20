Assembly returns for floor votes

The New York State Capitol in Albany. Dreamstime/TNS

ALBANY — The halls of the state Capitol filled again Tuesday for a post-session voting spree in the Assembly, where lawmakers worked to pass a number of bills that cleared the state Senate this year, but failed to make a vote in the lower house under the normal schedule.

Lawmakers left Albany just over a week ago with rumors swirling that they would be called back before the month ended. A long budget fight in the middle of the legislative session this year, and protracted debates in the final days of voting earlier in June had kept a number of bills off the Assembly floor.

