ALBANY — Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Tuesday that he has tested positive for Covid-19, a revelation that makes for interesting twists as Heastie and his colleagues in the Assembly and Senate try to negotiate a budget with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo by March 31.
Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, said in a statement Tuesday that he got a Covid-19 test after feeling under the weather recently. The test came back positive Tuesday morning. Heastie said he has been experiencing “extremely mild” symptoms.
He received his first Covid-19 vaccine on March 6, which would have made him eligible for his second dose Saturday.
At this point, Albany’s club — now called “Two men and a woman in a room” — would be meeting in secret to negotiate a budget deal. The club is a politically exclusive one: Heastie, Cuomo and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Westchester County Democrat.
Heastie said he will remain at his Albany residence to handle state budget negotiations remotely, given his quarantine status.
