‘Violent’ quake in N. California leaves at least 2 dead, 11 hurt

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday. Cracked pavement closed Fernbridge in Humboldt County. California Department of Transportation/TNS

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake that rattled Northern California early Tuesday has resulted in at least two deaths from medical emergencies, causing damage across the region and leaving tens of thousands without power in Humboldt County, according to authorities.

The quake was reported at 2:34 a.m. Pacific time just offshore about 7 1/2 miles southwest of Ferndale, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No tsunami was expected, the Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter, but the agency advised residents to prepare for aftershocks.

