MALONE — At least one person died in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 37 on Friday afternoon, according to state police.
Details of the crash were not immediately available, but troopers confirmed that there was at least one fatality after three vehicles collided on Route 37 between County Route 51 and Bare Hill Road. The crash remained under investigation and additional information was not available Friday night. Route 37 remained closed more than five hours after the 2 p.m. crash as troopers sought to determine what happened.
Ambulances from Malone, Westville, Constable and Northern Ambulance were called to the scene, along with Malone Callfiremen.
At one point, crews called for a hydraulic extraction tool to be brought to the scene, but that call was later canceled.
Additional information will be released once the victim’s family has been notified, troopers said.
