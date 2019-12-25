WATERTOWN — It was a quiet beginning.
“A group of young men are talking about the formation of a Young Men’s Christian Association,” the Watertown Daily Times reported in a brief notice buried inside the paper 150 years ago, on Dec. 17, 1869. “The first meeting was held last evening.”
What those young people created would be one of the first YMCAs to be organized anywhere.
The story of the YMCA in the Watertown area is one of constantly reaching out to address the needs of the community and receiving its support.
“YMCAs bring people of all walks of life together,” said Denise K. Young, CEO of the local YMCA. “They are the heartbeat of the community where children, adults, families and seniors can thrive, grow and solve community challenges together.”
Today, the Watertown Family YMCA has grown to serving 30,000 people each year with health and wellness, sports, art, social programs and child care. The nonprofit is headquartered at the downtown facility at 119 Washington St., which opened in 1915 at the site of the former Washington Hall. In 2000, a capital campaign raised $2.2 million to put on an addition to the downtown Y, with a second pool, a teen center and a new fitness center.
In 2004, the Carthage YMCA opened, followed by the Fairgrounds YMCA in 2006. In January of 2017, the Sackets Harbor YMCA opened. Earlier this month, the YMCA announced its community footprint would grow again. It has worked out a deal to purchase space in the former Concentrix call center for a “community center.” The organization’s planned $16 million facility would include aquatics, racquet sports and a wellness center. More specifically, the center would feature a six-lane lap pool, a separate full-size recreational pool, a full-service wellness center, an arts/multipurpose room, two indoor tennis courts and a running/walking track.
“We think there is nothing that celebrates our first 150 years that could have more meaning than the announcement of a location for the new YMCA Community Center to serve the next 150 years,” Mrs. Young said.
There are more than 2,700 YMCAs in the U.S. The Watertown “Y” was the 33rd, according to Mrs. Young.
PLACES FOR FELLOWSHIP
The YMCA — Young Men’s Christian Association — was founded in 1844 when George Williams, a clerk in a London dry goods store, suggested that young people like him needed “fellowship and a place for mutual pleasure and growth.”
It was when the Industrial Revolution had taken hold and young men were leaving their farms and rural areas for jobs in cities.
“Cities were not organized as they are now,” according to a pamphlet published by the international YMCA in 1944, to mark its 100th anniversary. “No ball games to go to, few sports to play at, no gymnasiums to speak of. Recreation was not considered important, and for a long time swimming pools were considered unhealthy.”
The teachings of four religious denominations — the Church of England, Methodist, Congregational and Baptist — were ingrained in the philosophy of the association. That philosophy continues today. Part of the local Y’s mission is “to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.”
In 1851, YMCAs came to North America when chapters were founded in Montreal and Boston.
In Watertown, the YMCA was chartered in 1869, but there was also an effort in 1855 here to create a chapter. But during the Civil War in 1863, that association folded. Nationwide, about three-quarters of Y chapters that had been formed also folded due to the war.
ROOTS IN WASHINGTON HALL
The year 1869 was a key one for Watertown. Stoked by a large runoff from a melting snowfall, the Black River that spring had reached levels high enough to break dams, including the one in Forestport, 22 miles downstream. High waters, which reached Watertown on April 22, ripped out every dam between North Lake and Dexter. Raging waters leapt half the height of buildings, especially along the south bank of the Black River in Watertown.
The community, with a population of 10,000, was incorporated as a city in May of 1869. In June, Civil War veteran Col. George W. Flower, a Republican, was elected as the city’s first mayor. He was a brother of Roswell P. Flower, who was New York state governor from 1892 to 1894.
In 1869, a Capt. Wilkinson — “an earnest and aggressive Christian" — was stationed at Madison Barracks, Sackets Harbor, according to Times’ files. He saw the need for an organization of young men and influenced a group of prominent Watertown citizens to carry out his plan. John Sherman, owner of Washington Hall, donated a room to be used by the YMCA.
At that first meeting of Dec. 16 1869, organizers of the local Y decided to meet after the holidays to get things rolling. On Jan. 18, 1870, officers met at Stone Street Presbyterian Church and a board of directors was formed, containing representatives of seven churches in the city.
At a session in March, fundraising by subscription was launched, and “There was a very enthusiastic feeling throughout,” the Watertown Daily Times reported.
By 1881, Mr. Sherman had donated a total of three rooms to the organization. At the time of his death in 1882, his will gave Washington Hall to the YMCA.
Between 1912 and 1915, the first in a history of fundraising projects for local YMCA capital projects was held. Washington Hall was torn down to make room for the new, six-story $300,000 YMCA. The cornerstone was laid in the fall of 1913 by Jacob Schurman, then-president of Cornell University, Ithaca. The building opened in 1915 and has seen a handful of updates and renovations over the years.
The building’s dedication in February of 1915 was a festive community event. “A corps of 50 ushers are all drilled to take charge of the visitors who will throng the new building this evening and on the following afternoons and evenings of the week,” the Times reported. “The YMCA athletes are ready to appear in their most daring and difficult stunts in the gymnasium and big swimming pool for the entertainment of guests.”
“We can be really proud of the fact that while there’s 2,700 Ys in the U.S., this is the 33rd,” Mrs. Young said. “We’ve been constantly running since then without a break, serving the needs of this community.”
‘POOLING’ RESOURCES
The 104-year-old lap pool at the Washington Street building is still in operation, something that will be addressed with the planned community center. A new lap pool there will better serve such clients as the Y’s competitive Blue Sharks swim team, which has 160 young people up to age 19.
“We need to ensure that we will have lap swimming available,” Mrs. Young said.
The new community center will also be more accessible, Mrs. Young said.
“We have to be accessible and to be where people can get to us,” she said. “Parking is so critical. Our new location will allow people to get to us when they need us.”
The YMCA will explore multiple funding streams to make the new building a possibility. The project has received $2.13 million from the state’s Consolidated Funding Application program. Other sources for the project include $1 million to $2 million in federal New Markets Tax Credits Program. The New Markets program encourages private investment in low-income communities.
As part of the deal it worked out with the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency, the YMCA will be required to put down $50,000. The closing will occur in about 100 days.
“There’s no better place to have a new community center than in the center of the community,” Mrs. Young said. “We’re ready to meet the next challenge and to really make something special for the community here.”
Everyone in the community, Mrs. Young said, seems to have a “Y story.” Maybe you learned to swim in the timeworn lap pool, or learned a skill at a basketry or basketball workshop. She calls such “stories of hope, health, of healing and fun.”
“As we grow to meet today’s challenges and to serve the needs of future generations, we know those stories will continue and new stories will be made,” Mrs. Young said.
