DOJ aims to unseal Trump search list

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement Thursday at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

 Drew Angerer

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice is moving to unseal the search warrant and itemized receipt of what was taken from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this week, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday in his first public comments since the FBI search was conducted.

It is extraordinarily unusual for the Department of Justice to comment on an ongoing investigation, especially one involving such a high-profile person, and Garland did not take questions from reporters. The motion to unseal the warrant was filed as he spoke. A judge must rule before the warrant can be unsealed.

