NEW YORK — State Attorney General Letitia James called for increased funding and greater protections for the state’s nursing home workers on Monday.
With state budget negotiations in full swing, James appeared at a press conference at the headquarters of 1199 SEIU, the union that represents nursing home workers.
The attorney general called for the end of a pause on a pair of bills that would address staffing levels in nursing homes statewide and cap profits for nursing home owners.
In January, Gov. Kathy Hochul suspended the state’s two new nursing home laws, noting a shortage of health care workers. The first law would have mandated that nursing home facilities provide each resident with 31/2 hours of direct care per day, while the second would have stipulated that nursing homes spend 70% of their revenue on direct patient care, with at least 40% earmarked for salaries for nursing home workers.
“It’s time to lift the pause on both of those bills and put in place staffing ratios,” James said Monday. “Put in place a law that was deemed to address where the profits of some of these owners should be placed, which is back into the nursing homes. In addition to that, it’s important that the state Legislature, as they negotiate the budget, include in the final budget staffing increases for the men and women who work at these nursing homes.”
James noted that nursing home workers have been pushed to their limits over the course of the pandemic.
“COVID-19 was a stress test for our society,” James said. “I just left a meeting with individuals who work each and every day at our nursing homes. They represent the best of us, the best of New York. What they told me was that two years ago during the early, frightening days of the pandemic, as we took to the streets to cheer our essential workers, these individuals had to work day and night and worked in institutions that were understaffed and unfortunately did not have infection protocols in place. Oftentimes they were not paid overtime. Oftentimes they felt disrespected or ignored.”
James also called on the Legislature to provide the nursing home workers with additional resources so that the state could avoid the issues with short staffing and failure for nursing homes to comply with infection control protocols that were identified in a report that James’ office released in January 2021.
“It’s important that we recognize the hard work of these men and women, but that we recognize that we have a lot of work to do in the nursing home industry,” James said. “It’s important that we focus and that the budget of the State of New York reflects our priorities as a society and that we value these individuals that we applauded every night.”
James said she had spoken to members of the Legislature last week to make her priorities known.
Sitting alongside James at the Monday event, 1199 SEIU President George Gresham also called for the implementation of the two nursing home bills.
“Nursing home residents and their caregivers are urgently waiting on full implementation of nursing home reform in New York to bring them the relief they need,” Gresham said. “Every day that goes by without nursing home operators being held accountable to basic standards of care puts residents at further risk. We applaud Attorney General James for her unwavering commitment to uncovering the critical failures of the industry during this pandemic and lending her voice in support of New York’s most vulnerable people.”
Flanking James, Bronx nursing home worker Roosevelt Reed contended Monday that the for-profit nursing home industry has put profits ahead of patients.
“I’ve been in nursing for 20 years and over my 20 years of experience when I first started nursing to where I’m at now, I can see how management have manipulated over the years because of for-profit (care),” Reed said Monday. “They have totally disregarded resident care. Every decision they make is based on revenue, not on patient care. That has affected the residents and the staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.