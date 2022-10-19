Report details role of internet in Buffalo shooting

A woman chalks a message at a makeshift memorial outside of Tops in Buffalo on May 15. A gunman opened fire at the store a day earlier, killing 10 people and wounding another three. Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS

ALBANY — New York Attorney General Letitia A. James is recommending sweeping changes to U.S. internet law in the wake of the deadly May 14 attack at a Buffalo Tops supermarket, saying in a report published Tuesday that several online platforms had “enabled horrific mass shootings and hate-based violence.”

The report, which concludes a five-month investigation initiated by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, also reveals new details about the online spread of photos and videos from the attack and the inner workings of the fringe message board 4chan, which experts have described as a breeding ground for far-right extremists.

