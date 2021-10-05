The 42nd annual Autumn Festival at Minna Anthony Nature Center on Wellesley Island is set to return on Saturday with various activities planned for people of all ages.
Starting at 10:15 a.m., and going until noon, the Fort Drum 10th Mountain Division Band will be playing live. The Trail Blazer Award, which is given out to an active volunteer, will be awarded at 11:30 a.m.
Paul DuMond will also be playing acoustic music from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Some of the attractions include a petting zoo, pony rides, pumpkin picking, a scarecrow building contest of which the winner will receive $50, a craft fair, a raffle and more.
Some of the vendors that will take part include Big M barbecue, Caribbean food, and Tug Hill Artisan Roasters.
Proof of a negative COVID test or COVID vaccine is not required. Those who are unvaccinated are asked to wear a mask.
“COVID friendly as best as possible,” Environmental educator Kimbrie M. Cullen said.
Cullen said that it was very important for them to have the Autumn Festival this year because the funds for the festival go toward their nonprofit organization, Friends of the Nature Center.
Children under 12 can attend for $1 or for free with a nonperishable food item to be donated. Adults can attend for $3, and seniors and military members can attend for $2. The event will be cash only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.