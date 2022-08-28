Syracuse pair charged in baby’s fatal overdosing

Liam Sauve, an 11-month-old boy, died from a fatal dose of fentanyl. Provided photo courtesy of syracuse.com

Syracuse — The mother of an 11-month-old boy and her boyfriend accidentally gave the boy a fatal dose of fentanyl in an attempt to calm the baby down, according to the Onondaga County district attorney.

The baby boy ingested the fatal dose of fentanyl inside a Syracuse apartment in May, according to court papers and prosecutors.

