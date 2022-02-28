WATERTOWN — The annual “Baby Steps 4 Life” walk — sponsored by Care Net Pregnancy Center — will make its return to the Salmon Run Mall on Saturday.
The event is for all age groups. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times, and strollers and wheelchairs are welcome.
Two start times are available — 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. .
Registration cost is $30 per person. Children ages 12 and younger can participate for free. To register, go to carenetnny.com/support-our-work or call 315-782-5433.
