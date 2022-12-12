SYRACUSE — A mechanical issue caused a fire that destroyed a Ball Park hot dog tractor-trailer Monday morning on Interstate 81 in Syracuse, firefighters said.
At 7:59 a.m. firefighters arrived on Interstate 81 North to find a 53-foot tractor-trailer engulfed in flames “from stem to stern,” the Syracuse Fire Department wrote on a Facebook post.
The highway was closed between Exit 17 ( Brighton Avenue) and Exit 18 ( Adams Street), Syracuse police said.
The fire engine that arrived had 500 gallons of water on board but needed more water, firefighters said. Another engine pulled up on the street next to the elevated highway and from the ground level sprayed the fire with water, firefighters said.
For two hours firefighters stayed with the truck to make sure the fire was extinguished, firefighters said.
The fire was started by an unknown mechanical issue under the wheel well of the truck, firefighters said.
No one was injured, firefighters said.
Falling debris shut down Almond Street at one point, police said. The smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.
All traffic is being diverted to Interstate 481 North, police said.
All lanes re-opened at 3:55 p.m. Monday, according to the state Department of Transportation.
