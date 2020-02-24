WATERTOWN — A Burrville native who left his mark on the area’s banking industry and economic development has died.
Allen L. Smith, an avid outdoorsman who rose to the position of president of Key Bank of Central New York’s Northern Region, died Sunday at Samaritan Medical Center at the age of 88.
Former state Sen. H. Douglas Barclay, who served as general counsel of KeyCorp and was a longtime board member of the corporation, remembered Mr. Smith on Monday as “somebody you wanted to be associated with.”
“He was a very pleasant guy,” Mr. Barclay said. “He was easy to work with, and he did a lot for the area. He had some extraordinarily good ideas, and he was a real professional banker.”
Mr. Barclay said Mr. Smith’s rural upbringing — he grew up in the 1807-era home of Captain John Burr in Burrville — gave him a unique understanding of agriculture that benefited clients, the bank and the area.
“He understood agriculture. That was one of the reasons he was president of the bank,” he said. “He was just a very good guy.”
Upon his retirement from Key Bank in 1991, he became chairman of the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency. It was there he played what JCIDA Executive Director Donald C. Alexander said was a “very instrumental” role in establishing the Jefferson County Industrial Park, now known as the Jefferson County Corporate Park.
“He helped to chart the course of economic development of the community way back when, when we were trying to chart our way,” Mr. Alexander said. “He was always at the forefront of that.”
Mr. Alexander said Mr. Smith was “a very community-oriented person” who helped many businesses get organized and thrive through his position at Key Bank.
“We forget what it takes to be a leader — we call them change agents — but if I was going to label him something, that would be it,” he said. “If the community needed to develop a strategy, or change courses, people looked to him.”
Former Mayor T. Urling Walker said he rented an office from Mr. Smith and the two would eventually become part of an investment group that purchased several downtown buildings, including the Key Bank building on Washington Street.
“He was a local boy who came up through the ranks and ended up being president of the bank,” Mr. Walker said. “We always got along good. He was a good businessman, a good banker.”
Mr. Walker recalled a time he was invited to a function for mayors at Saranac Lake that was to include a toboggan run onto Mirror Lake in Lake Placid.
“I called Al and said, ‘I need two staunch people. Do you have any suggestions?’ He sent two employees of the bank,” Mr. Walker said. “I think they were a little bit concerned that they had to be out in the cold weather. He was a good administrator. If you needed something done, he got it done.”
Mr. Alexander and Mr. Barclay said that Mr. Smith’s contributions to the community were always aided by the support of Mr. Smith’s wife, Martha.
“I have a great deal of respect for Allen and Marty. I never saw a more active couple than those two,” Mr. Alexander said.
“Together, they were very well-respected in the community and in banking circles,” Mr. Barclay said. “She was a great supporter of his. He was very successful, not just in banking; everybody liked him. He was special.”
A 1949 graduate of Watertown High School and a 1954 graduate of Cornell University, Mr. Smith was the 1992 recipient of the Israel A. Shapiro Citizen of the Year Award, among several recognitions he received. He also served as president of the board of WNPE-WNPI Public Television, trustee of both Jefferson Community College and Paul Smith’s College, director and member of the executive committee of the Seaway Valley Boy Scouts Council and president of the Northern New York/Fort Drum Chapter of the Association of the United States Army.
Mr. Smith was active in Northern New York Ducks Unlimited and was a charter member of the state Fish and Wildlife Management Board. He is also a member of Watertown High School’s Distinguished Alumni Hall of Achievement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.