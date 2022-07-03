MORRISTOWN — Sitting at a table at the Morristown Fire Hall on a rainy Wednesday morning, Terry E. James, of Avon, concentrated as she painted a wooden board.
Covered in blue tape and various colors of paint, the board, once completed, will feature a finished barn quilt — one of dozens being created by a group of hobbyists called the Barn Chix. They meet at the fire hall three days a week.
With 56 participants, the Barn Chix have made hundreds of barn quilts over the last several years, many donated to organizations or groups to be used as part of fundraisers. Barn quilts are wooden boards with painted designs reminiscent of cloth quilts. They are routinely used as decorations on homes, garages and barns.
Although James isn’t a permanent resident of the area — she has been renting a camp on Black Lake for almost 30 years — she has been welcomed with open arms by the Barn Chix.
“These are lovely ladies. I look forward to coming here and have really enjoyed myself the last two years,” she said.
Founded in September 2020 by JoAnne R. and Charlene Ott, of Morristown, and Ann Fenlong, of Dekalb, the Barn Chix began after the trio took barn-quilt making classes at Traditional Arts in Upstate New York in Canton.
The three women then worked on making an 8-foot by 4-foot barn quilt for the St. Lawrence County Historical Association. Each town was represented by 1-foot square.
“That’s how we got our experience, we worked and donated our time. We thought we could do this on our own. We could buy a few paints and it kind of went off from there,” Fenlong said.
The barn-quilting process, she said, starts with a medium-density overlay, or MDO board, also called a sign board.
“We prime it with primer — two coats on each side. Then you have your design that you want and you draw your design on the board. You tape off certain sections that will be coordinating colors. Once you take off the tape and it dries, it’s done,” she said.
The barn quilters use house paint so the pieces should last up to 10 years regardless of the elements.
JoAnne Ott said the group has grown over the last two years.
“So three of us decided to get together and share the cost of the paint and just do something for us. We turned the three of us into 15 and an $891 paint order and it’s now grown into 59 people,” JoAnne Ott said.
Beginning the barn quilting group during the COVID-19 pandemic might have been considered risky, but the members practiced social distancing, wore masks and kept their areas clean.
Susan A. Jacobs, of Ogdensburg, joined the Barn Chix a year ago once she felt comfortable after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine booster.
“It was a very small group at the time, everybody has their own table, everybody was masked up,” Jacobs said. “It was just something I started doing as a mental health booster and I love doing this with the people here.”
Jacobs, chair of the Ogdensburg Snackpack Program, thought that it might make a great fundraiser for the program. Not only did the program enjoy a successful spring raffle with the barn quilt she had made, but she found it a relaxing hobby.
She has made more than four dozen barn quilts so far. Each one takes up to 30 hours to complete.
“It’s an awesome hobby and there’s no time commitment to it — you can come and go as it fits into your schedule,” Jacobs said.
The Barn Chix meet at the fire hall each Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
“I absolutely enjoy it and love the social aspect of being here. I retired and I needed something to do,” JoAnne Ott said.
Hammond’s Mary E. Hirsch agrees.
“It filled up COVID when we had nothing else to do,” Hirsch said. “The girls have been a real joy to me. It’s friendship, and I met a ton of people through this. It’s really cool when you take the tape off and you see the finished product.”
Fenlong, who discovered barn quilting on Pinterest, said that the Barn Chix is all about helping each other and spreading the joy of the hobby.
“What I like about it is the camaraderie, how everybody helps everybody else out. Everyone is willing to help out,” she said.
The Barn Chix will have barn quilt displays at Pickens Hall in Heuvelton and at Morristown’s Gateway Museum over the summer.
Carolyn H. Johnson, a Barn Chix member and a member of the Gateway Museum, said that visitors to the museum will be impressed with what the Barn Chix have to offer.
“They will be displaying barn quilts for the month of July and August, and quite a selection I must say. We will also have a barn-quilt raffle that is in the process of being coordinated. Everyone should come down and enjoy it,” Johnson said. “I think it’s important for the community. It’s a community museum and I think people will be surprised of the talent.”
