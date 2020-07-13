CLAYTON — SiteOne Bassmaster Elite, a large bass fishing competition held annually in St. Lawrence County, will be moving to Jefferson County this year.
The competition, originally scheduled to be held in Waddington, will now take place in Clayton from July 23 to 26 in cooperation with the village and the Clayton Chamber of Commerce.
The Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, hosted by the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau and city of Plattsburgh, will continue as scheduled from July 30 to Aug. 2 in Plattsburgh.
A reason for the change in venues was not given.
The state recently released guidelines for professional sports competitions, a release from Bassmaster states, which include diagnostic testing and protocols for daily health screenings of all athletes and staff, along with other safety and social distancing measures. Under these new guidelines, no fans or spectators are allowed to attend events, despite the events being held at outdoor venues.
“We have enjoyed record-breaking fan support in New York for years,” said B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin. “While fans won’t be able to attend the events on-site this year, we are thankful to everyone who is helping B.A.S.S. to safely bring the fun of competition and beauty of these fisheries into the homes of millions of fans via our live, on-the-water coverage.”
Complementing the award-winning Bassmaster LIVE coverage on Bassmaster.com and ESPN3, both the St. Lawrence River and Lake Champlain tournaments will also be televised live on ESPN2.
“I’m pleased the north country will once again play host to the Bassmaster Elite Series,” said State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie. “Given current public health concerns, it’s critical this event is executed safely.
“I would like to thank Bassmaster and Jefferson County officials for making this event a reality. There’s no place in the world like the Thousand Islands, and I’m excited for the opportunity to again showcase the St. Lawrence River and this beautiful part of Northern New York.”
Echoing Sen. Ritchie’s sentiment, Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, said that Jefferson County is “delighted” to host the tournament.
“It has been a pleasure working with B.A.S.S. to ensure the nonspectator event features our beautiful region while considering the safety of everyone involved by adhering to the New York State guidance for traveling anglers and our community,” he added.
A previously scheduled tournament in New York — the Bassmaster Elite at Cayuga Lake, originally set from July 14 to 17 in the village of Union Springs — is being rescheduled for another fishery later this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.