DICKINSON — Dickinson firefighters dig out hot spots after dousing a wildland fire off Taylor Road in the town Friday afternoon. Although the state Department of Environmental Conservation currently lists the fire danger in Franklin County as low, county fire departments have responded to several blazes over the past few days.
Latest News
- Dairy Drive in Lowville distributes 500 gallons of milk in under an hour
- Like state budget, Massena Central School District budget up in the air
- Couple says ‘I do’ during first digital wedding at Watertown City Hall
- Pair arrested on drug charges after Ogdensburg apartment search
- College athletics: Ex-Canton star Porter commits to Williams College in Massachusetts
- College sports: ACC Network to host Syracuse University athletics takeover
- Canton to hold public hearing for village budget
- Ogdensburg City Council to consider budget reduction options
Most Popular
-
Michael Powers recounts the ‘horrible’ days after testing positive for COVID-19
-
Some ATV riders show up at Tug Hill despite postponement of Snirt Run
-
Road to Recovery: Sackets Harbor family details realities of COVID-19, ongoing fight for wellness
-
St. Lawrence County sees another spike in COVID-19 cases, 10 more confirmed Monday
-
COVID-19 growth shows no signs of slowing in St. Lawrence County, health director says
Classifieds
- 111 - AAA ABES
- CAROUSEL AUTO Sales, corner of Routes 3 and 49, Palermo
- NNY FARMERS MARKET, RT.
- WE BUY & Sell Dairies, Bred Heifers and Open Heifers.
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- BLANCHARD'S AUCTION SERVICE .
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- NOTICE OF FORMATION
- BARRY L. HAYNES CO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.