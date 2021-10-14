WATERTOWN — Ever since the Woolworth Building was restored in 2015, the storefront facing Arsenal Street has sat idle, waiting for the perfect tenant to move in.
After six years, BCA Architects & Engineers, Watertown, is that “perfect” tenant for the space that was once one of the first F.W. Woolworth stores in the country, co-developer Erich H. Seber said.
The engineering firm plans to move into the entire space and the storefront of the former EyeCrave Optics by April.
BCA signed a 10-year lease. Between 55 and 60 staff members will be moving into the downtown office.
Travis C. Overton, leader of the architects and building engineers for BCA’s Watertown office, said the firm is looking forward to joining downtown’s resurgence.
“We really wanted to be downtown, and what a better place than right there at the American Corner,” Mr. Overton said, referring to the nickname for the intersection of Arsenal Street, Public Square and Washington Street.
The firm is also delighted that it will be moving into a building with such a rich history and notable architecture, especially since BCA works in restoring historic structures, Mr. Overton said.
At one time, BCA looked at filling some space in the former call center that the Watertown Family YMCA is converting into a community and aquatic center. But Mr. Overton said a series of storefront windows along Arsenal Street will give the firm a unique visibility in the central business district.
BCA isn’t concerned with the lack of parking in front of the storefront that might have driven other tenants away. BCA staff has a few options for nearby city-owned parking, including the J.B. Wise parking lot across the street.
Over the years, prospective tenants came and went without deciding to move into the space, Mr. Seber said. Jefferson Community College considered the space for its entrepreneurial center but then pulled the plug on the project.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic also didn’t help, Mr. Seber said.
But BCA is “perfect” for the space, he said, adding the storefront “will have a bunch of people working inside.”
“It’s a win for us, a win for them and a win for downtown,” he said.
Donald W. Rutherford, CEO of the Watertown Local Development Corp., said the move will bring people to downtown to eat and drink at its restaurants and shop at its stores.
“It’s right in the center of downtown,” he said.
When Mr. Seber and partner David J. Gallo took it over, the Woolworth Building was a decaying mess, Mr. Seber recalled. Using tax credits and $2.5 million in state funding, they invested $17 million and turned the upper floors into 35 apartments.
At the time, city officials called their efforts the last chance to renovate the building before it became too deteriorated to preserve.
