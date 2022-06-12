LOWVILLE — For the second year in a row, the Lewis County Community Cup trophy will be displayed at Beaver River Central School.
“We were pleased with the turnout for this years event,” event coordinator Anna Platz said. “We had six teams and about 270 total participants. Each team had participated before, so it was exciting to see them back for another year.”
The mission of the Community Cup is to “encourage community wellness, foster pride and build camaraderie within organizations through friendly competition.”
“The events have consistently been well received,” Ms. Platz said. “Teams know what to expect year to year at this point and we like to think that there is an event for everyone. We added euchre this year, which went over really well, and returned the crowd favorite: tug of war.”
This year’s first- and second-place teams were separated by fewer than five points.
“This event is truly a team effort,” Ms. Platz said.
The Beaver River team led the field of six teams with 22 points after day one’s competitions. The Beavers won the volleyball and badminton events June 2 and on day two, they won the euchre event but did not fare too well in kickball and trivia. On the final day of the cup, they won golf chipping and tug of war and tied with South Lewis in the home run derby for a final score of 62.
South Lewis, which won the first two years the Community Cup was held, followed closely behind with a total of 57.5 points. The Falcons won the free throw event and placed second in badminton, kickball, cornhole and field relay. They tied for second in the trivia event with Lewis County Health Services and in the tug of war event with Lewis County Health Services and Raider Nation — the Lowville Academy and Central School District team.
The third-place team with 49 points was Lewis County Health Services, which prevailed in the field relay and cornhole events.
The Lewis County White team won the bowling and kickball events contributing to a 45-point total for fourth place. Raider Nation won the trivia event and ended with 37 points. Lewis County Green garnered 32.5 points with third-place finishes in kickball and cornhole.
All six teams were awarded 3.5 points for the walk, run, bike event.
Events were held at various locations.
“Because of the generosity of each team, our local schools, Lewis County, the Lewis County Fairgrounds, the village of Lowville and organizations like the American Legion and Lowvile Fire Department, there is no charge for teams to participate,” Ms. Platz said. “We are really proud of that.”
With the 2022 Community Cup in the books, plans are being made for next year.
“We hope to work with the Chamber of Commerce and Naturally Lewis to recruit smaller businesses and other organizations to participate next year,” Ms. Platz said.
For the first three years, the event was five days long. This year it was condensed to three.
“We are going to split the difference next year and try a four-day event,” she said. “We are planning to hold the fifth annual Lewis County Cup May 31 to June 3 (2023). Many of the events and their structure will stay the same, however we are considering adding a couple new ones.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.