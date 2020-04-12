MALONE — For many college students, stranded at home by the outbreak of the COVID-19, free time is spent binge-watching Netflix or trying to stay connected with friends via social media.
But Franklin Academy graduates Joey Brown and Sophia Poirier are using their time to advance a business they created in an entrepreneurship class they took at Clarkson University two years ago.
Brown and Poirier are devoting their efforts to promoting and building Naturally Better, a T-shirt company they created in that class.
With limits on what they can do, the two are focused on growing the company into a business that could become their primary means of support once they have graduated — if not before.
The idea for the company grew out of “things we were passionate about” — the environment, the outdoors and building a better community, Brown said. Brainstorming led them to create the company, which helps them meet those passions, Poirier said.
The T-shirts, which are made in America, show an Adirondack-inspired design on the back and the company’s logo on the front. Ten percent of the money made from the sale of the shirts is donated to the Adirondack Council to help maintain trails in the Adirondack Park, Brown said.
Most of their sales come through Instagram, although they are currently working to create a website to broaden their outreach, Brown said. He acknowledged that most sales so far have been made to family, friends and classmates, but he and Poirier are hoping to expand their customer base once the website is completed.
While the company was created in that class two years ago, no one really had the time to put into it until the pandemic forced the closure of schools nationwide and sent many people into their homes for an extended period of time.
Brown kept the company going after the entrepreneurship class with the help of a few friends (Poirier had transferred to another school), but the enforced idleness caused by the state’s stay-at-home order reinvigorated the effort — even if it was “starting at square one” again, Brown said.
Even when not doing school work or putting time into their company, the two have another outlet that ties into their commitment to the environment –– they go out and pick up trash from along the roadside.
“Our main purpose is to make the environment better,” Poirier said.
Although Brown and Poirier both graduated from FA, they “knew of each other” but were not friends, Poirier said. However, when they were in the entrepreneurship class — “two local kids going to a big private school” — they became friends, she said, and kept in touch even after she left the Potsdam campus.
Once the pandemic is over and each returns to their colleges, both say they intend to continue their effort with the business. Poirier said the work is fun, and she got a thrill out of seeing fellow students at Clarkson on campus wearing one of their shirts.
“Our passion is definitely there,” Brown said.
