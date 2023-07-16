Salina — A 22-year-old man riding a bike was hit by an Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy’s car last week, deputies said.
Jareek Edmond, of Syracuse, was riding his bike on the shoulder of the road around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, said Tom Newton, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy was responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Subway when the front bumper of the patrol car hit Edmond’s bike, Newton said Thursday. The deputy was pulling into the parking lot when it happened, he said.
Edmond was taken to Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, with minor injuries and released, he said. Edmond was ticketed for not having a headlight or tail light on his bike, Newton said.
