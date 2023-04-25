U.S. President Joe Biden announced his reelection campagin on Tuesday, Apr. 25, 2023. In this photo from Apr. 24, 2023, he walks back to the Oval Office after honoring the Teachers of the Year in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday he will seek the presidency again in 2024, dismissing doubts about whether the 80-year-old is fit to serve a second term and solidifying his grip on the Democratic Party as its standard-bearer.

The president announced his campaign in a video posted to his Twitter account.

