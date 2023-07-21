U.S. Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti, vice chief of Naval Operations, speaks with Naval Supply Detachment staff during a tour of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 13, 2022. Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell/U.S. Marine Corps/TNS

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden plans to nominate Adm. Lisa Franchetti as chief of naval operations, a move that would make her the first woman to be a U.S. military service chief.

The role is subject to Senate confirmation. She is currently the Navy’s vice chief of operations and has served for 38 years. She is the second woman to reach the rank of four-star admiral.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.