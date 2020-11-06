WASHINGTON — Joe Biden pulled ahead in Pennsylvania and Georgia on Friday as mail ballots erased President Donald Trump’s leads, though the president continued to claim defiantly and without evidence that the election was being stolen.
The trajectory pointed to a Biden victory, since Pennsylvania alone would put him over the top.
He would be the oldest person ever elected to the presidency. Sen. Kamala Harris of California would be the first woman, and the first person of color, to serve as vice president.
Together they will face some unenviable challenges, chief among them tackling a pandemic that has cost 235,000 American lives, the most of any country. They’ll also have to find ways to navigate a rancorous era in the nation’s political life with Trump unlikely to retreat from public view.
“It’s a happy day for our country, because Joe Biden is a unifier,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, speaking in terms of victory on Friday morning with that victory at hand but not yet declared.
Biden collected more votes than any nominee for president in history, 74 million so far, the most of any nominee in history. Trump’s 70 million puts him at second place on that list.
Intense partisanship drove the record-breaking turnout. So did the flexibility states offered to cast ballots by mail during the COVID-19 outbreak, which few expect to disappear by Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.
Defeat would make Trump the first one-term president since the elder George Bush lost in 1992 to Bill Clinton, whose wife Hillary Clinton edged past four years ago. He would be the 10th incumbent president to lose an election.
During the campaign, Trump threatened not to cede power even if he lost, though. Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates tartly noted that “the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.”
Biden was in position to clinch at any point on Friday with a win in any of four battlegrounds where results had not been finalized: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina.
There was one caveat involving Arizona. The Associated Press and Fox News called that state for Biden early Wednesday, but the ongoing count eroded his lead, and the Trump team contended it was too close to call.
Without Arizona, Biden could win with Pennsylvania alone, or a combination of the other states.
The security cordon around him tightened in Wilmington, Delaware, with a noticeably expanded Secret Service presence and the airspace over his home declared off-limits as a matter of national security.
Trump was not likely to concede, and the longer he fights the greater the risk of upheaval.
Calls grew louder through the day from prominent Republicans for Trump to tone down the rhetoric. Some reprimanded him for baselessly questioning the legitimacy of the election and inflaming supporters.
“The President is within his rights to request recounts, to call for investigation of alleged voting irregularities where evidence exists, and to exhaust legal remedies,” said Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the GOP’s 2012 nominee for president. “He is wrong to say that the election was rigged, corrupt and stolen. Doing so damages the cause of freedom here and around the world, weakens the institutions that lie at the foundation of the Republic and recklessly inflames destructive and dangerous passions.”
No evidence has surfaced to support Trump’s claims. Republicans across the country fared well — often better than polls projected — in races for Congress and state-level offices, belying allegations of irregularities.
Nineteen former U.S. attorneys who served Republican presidents, including Dallas lawyer Matt Orwig, the chief federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of Texas for six years under George W. Bush, denounced Trump’s claims as “premature, baseless and reckless.”
As of 9 p.m. Eastern time on Friday:
— In Georgia, Biden led by 4,266 votes out of nearly 5 million, a 0.1% lead and a huge turnaround from the initial Trump lead late Tuesday. The state has no automatic recount provision but Republican secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger said that “with a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia.”
— In Arizona, Biden led by 38,455 out of 3.1 million. The ongoing count favored Trump, whose aides argued the state remained too close to call, as the Associated Press and Fox News had done early Wednesday.
— In Nevada, Biden’s lead began to grow Friday night, to 22,657 out of 1.2 million, doubling from the night before.
— In Pennsylvania, Biden led by 21,705 votes out of 6.6 million as mail ballots from Philadelphia’s overwhelmingly Democratic electorate were processed, and he was gaining ground with each tally update. He lagged by 24,000 as Thursday turned into Friday, finally pulling ahead around 8 a.m.
It was expected that Trump’s Election Night leads in some states, based on partial returns, would melt away once absentee ballots were counted. Democrats were much more likely to vote by mail.
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, a conservative Republican who has distanced himself from Trump before, issued a blistering denunciation of his unfounded allegations: “Voter fraud is poison to self-government, so these are major allegations. If the President’s legal team has real evidence, they need to present it immediately to both the public and the courts,” he said.
Sen. Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, rejected Trump’s aspersions on the integrity of ballot-counting in his state.
“The president’s allegations of large-scale fraud and theft of the election are just not substantiated. I’m not aware of any significant wrongdoing here,” Toomey said on NBC’s “Today” show.
With Arizona in his column, Biden was six electoral votes away from clinching, and Trump needed to sweep all of the four other pending states to survive.
Without Arizona, Biden needed 17 electoral votes and could win with Pennsylvania alone or a combination of other states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.