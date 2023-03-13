U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the banking system in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 13, 2023, in Washington, DC. President Biden gave an update regarding the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California and how his administration is handling the ripple effects. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Monday that the U.S. banking system is “safe and secure” following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and closure of Signature Bank last week.

“Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe. Your deposits will be there when you need them,” Biden said in remarks at the White House before leaving for a three-day visit to California and Nevada.

