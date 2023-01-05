President Joe Biden speaks to the media as he departs with Vice President Kamala Harris after they spoke at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2022. Ken Cedeno/Pool/Getty Images/TNS

President Joe Biden will mark the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on Friday by honoring 12 people who defended democracy against former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Two years to the day after a mob of Trump’s extremist supporters stormed the Capitol, Biden was set to present the Presidential Citizens Medal to a diverse group of police and officials who did their jobs in the face of Trump’s scheme to cling to power.

Tribune Wire

